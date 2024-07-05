In Tomsk, 87 wooden cats of a local resident were arrested for debts

In Tomsk, a local resident’s garage with almost a hundred souvenir cats was seized for debts. This was reported by press service regional UFSSP.

A Russian woman owes a million rubles to credit institutions and housing and communal services companies. In addition to the garage, the woman owns two summer cottages and an apartment. Due to her debts, she was prohibited from making real estate transactions.

They tried to sell the garage, and when no one wanted it, they offered it to the collectors as payment for the debt. One of the credit organizations agreed. During the transfer of property, things were found in the garage, including 87 wooden figurines in the form of cats. They were also seized and the owner was offered to sell the souvenirs herself.

230 thousand rubles were collected for the garage. If the Russian woman does not find the funds to pay off the remaining debt, the rest of her real estate will also be sold.

Earlier, lawyer Andrey Moiseyev said that cases of some debts can be resolved in court, and the punishment can be criminal liability. However, the risk of going to prison does not apply to non-payment of housing and communal services.