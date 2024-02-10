Firefighters in action in via Buccinasco 45, in Milanengaged in recovery of a body in the waters of an artificial lake. It would be a man though identification appeared very difficult from the first moments due to the advanced state of decomposition in which he poured.

L'the alarm was raised by the manager of this lake after seeing the body floating. Two teams from the Milan command and the aquatic rescue unit which is carrying out the recovery, 118 and the police are on site.