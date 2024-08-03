Through Amazon Italy it is possible to make a reservation for the new model of Nintendo Switch Lite, precisely in the Hyrule Edition version: also includes a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack (worth €33.99). The current price is €229, technically 99 cents off the recommended price. The release date is September 26. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box below, or via this link.
It’s about a booking at a guaranteed minimum priceor if a discount is offered, it will be automatically applied to your order without you having to take any action or follow the price trend. The reservation is free and can be cancelled at any time before shipping.
The special Hyrule-themed console
This new model of Nintendo Switch Lite (that is, the only portable one) features a gold-colored body, with the Hyrule crest on the back. It is obviously inspired by The Legend of Zelda series.
Additionally, the console also includes a Full year Nintendo Switch Online membership + Add-on pack. This allows you to play online and access a large catalog of games for NES, Super NES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64 and more, as well as a variety of expansion packs for much-loved games like Animal Crossing Horizons and Mario Kart 8.
