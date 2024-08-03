Once again the rapper Fedez he ended up at the center of the scene following an illness that saw him as the protagonist. Fortunately it is nothing serious, but the singer has still decided to thank all his fans and apologize as he will not be able to take part in some events planned for the evening.

What happened to Fedez?

A new one arrived a few hours ago press release relating to the health of the Milanese rapper Federico Lucia, aka FedezThe very famous singer in fact felt ill and was hospitalized for reasons that were not initially specified.

Everyone was worried following this news as the man’s health history has not been the best in the last period. However, a few hours ago, the artist’s mother, Anna Maria Berrinzaghigave an interview to RTL 102.5 explaining the reasons why the son was hospitalized.

It seems that yesterday Fedez actually consumed some mushroomswhich would have triggered afood poisoning very strong. The discomfort, therefore, would not be in any way connected to the pathology from which Federico previously suffered and which often brought him unpleasant consequences.

Fedez began to feel unwell while he was travelling to Gallipoli. It is precisely for this reason that a emergency hospitalization. He was then promptly welcomed at the Perrino Emergency Room following severe abdominal pain and episodes of vomiting.

After all the necessary analyses and various checks, the singer was treated with painkillers and was discharged around 4am following his explicit request. Once he returned home, the rapper immediately decided to write a message to all his fans in order to reassure them about his health conditions. I would like to thank all the emergency room staff and send a hug to all the people who were present at Praja in Gallipoli last night. I was sick during the flight and as soon as I landed I was taken directly to the hospital. It was an intense night but now I’m better. I’m really sorry I couldn’t be with you this time too.

These and other words expressed by the singer, who is truly sorry for having to cancel events that would have allowed him to connect with his audience. We therefore wish him a speedy recovery.