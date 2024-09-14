The Finalización 2024 tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League continues. In one of the most interesting matches of the 10th day of Colombian soccer, América de Cali will host Deportivo Pereira.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about América de Cali vs Deportivo Pereira: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Villavicencio, Colombia
Stadium: Macal Stadium
Date: September 15th
Schedule: 16:00 hrs in Colombia
In Colombia The match can be followed live on Win Sports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tolima Sports
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Jaguars
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Athletic Bucaramanga
|
1-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
Envigado
|
4-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Alliance
|
Completion 2024
|
Once Caldas
|
0-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Fortaleza FC
|
1-0 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Chicó
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Sports Pasto
|
2-0 D
|
Completion 2024
The Red Devils have had a great start in the Finalización 2024 of Colombian soccer. América currently has 16 points in only seven games.
If they win this duel against Deportivo Pereira, they would be just one point behind Once Caldas, the leader of the competition, and with one game less.
Deportivo Pereira is living a present that contrasts with that of América de Cali. The Grande Matecaña has not had a good start in the Finalización 2024. After their defeat against Once Caldas, Luis Fernando Suárez, the team’s coach, declared the following:
“They must realize what they are doing right and what they are doing wrong. We must accept that we have made mistakes… The word is not patience, the word is acceptance.”
– Luis Fernando Suarez
America from Cali: J. Soto, Y. Candelo, A. Mosquera, D. Bocanegra, E. Velasco, H. Rivera, F. Leys, A. Zapata, C. Puertas, D. Vergara, A. Ramos.
Pereira Sports: S. Ichazo, W. Pacheco, J. Pestaña, J. Moya, Y. Suárez, J. Ríos, E. Moreno, C. Quintero, A. Piedrahita, A. Ibargüen, F. Uribe.
America de Cali 2-1 Deportivo Pereira
#America #Cali #Deportivo #Pereira #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply