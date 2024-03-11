The discounts from Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for a Nintendo Switch Lite in blue and pink. The current price is 14% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The price currently offered by the platform is the lowest ever in the pink version and the best in the last 12 months in the blue version. Amazon reports that the advised price is equal to €219.99. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite is the completely portable model of the Nintendo console. It is a smaller console, lighter and cannot connect to the television. Furthermore, its side controllers cannot be disconnected: this makes it impossible to use a couple of old games and some secondary functions of some video games.
Nintendo Switch Lite is available in various colorsbut the ones on offer right now are only blue and pink.
