The discounts from Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for a Nintendo Switch Lite in blue and pink. The current price is 14% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.

The price currently offered by the platform is the lowest ever in the pink version and the best in the last 12 months in the blue version. Amazon reports that the advised price is equal to €219.99. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.