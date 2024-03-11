The candidate for the Senate of the opposition coalition Paloma Sánchez and those of Morena Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza They fight the north of Sinaloa inch by inch. In the first part of the campaign they have concentrated in this area. At the start of the proselytizing work, both sides They were in Los Mochis. Yesterday, Sánchez was in El Fuerte and Choix, and yesterday in Los Mochis, on a visit to the Yard. For their part, Castro and Inzunza were yesterday in Charay, El Fuerte, where they were sheltered. There, at the event, was the licensed mayor Gildardo Leyva. In other words, it is a sign that northern Sinaloa is a priority.

These morenista candidates They beat the PRI members and the others who make up the opposition coalition. And they are co-opting leaders who have a good presence in society. One of them who was seen with Leyva, who is seeking his re-election as mayor of El Fuerte, at the event with Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza is Édgar Omar Castro. He joined Leyva's team, which, many say, will be profitable for them at the polls. In the last election, Édgar Omar Castro played with the Ecologist Green for local deputy and had high votes.

After the definition of Morena's candidacy for Gerardo Vargas Landeros for the re-election of mayor of Ahome, now The uncertainty is due to the list of councilors and the procurator trustee. With the candidacy of Antonio Menéndez for local representative for Electoral District 05 and the withdrawal of the license of Carlos Roberto Valle Saracho, there is more opportunity for Judith Luna, Marysol Morales and Angelina Valenzuela to be re-elected. And they say that Cecilia Hernández is on the verge of repeating herself as attorney general. As things stand, Vargas Landeros will have a hand in those positions.

The same atmosphere exists in the opposition coalition. While it is true that the expectation is for candidatures through the direct route, it is more so through the plural route in each party. Now it is known why the PAN wanted from the beginning to adopt the mayoral candidacy of Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez: his calculations are that he is going to draw votes for his party and if they lose he can get more councilors for the plural route. Some already consider that in the first places of the pluri are the leaders in each party, such as Jacob Perez for the PAN; María de los Ángeles Valenzuela for the PRD and not to mention César Emiliano Gerardo for the PRI.

What are Gerardo Vargas Landeros and Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez doing while the electoral campaigns begin for the mayor of Ahome? It is said that they are defining their campaign teams, their strategies and so on, but they also take time to take village baths, to be in contact with the citizens. For example, Vargas Landeros was at the Independencia market to have breakfast at a well-known inn. For his part, Vázquez attends awards ceremonies and games of different sports disciplines. Vargas and Vázquez are just trying to start their campaigns, not to mention their teams. But it is until April 15.