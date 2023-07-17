A case of missing person has been resolved by FBI thanks to the data collected by Nintendo Switch . The investigation involved a 15-year-old girl who had apparently run away from home in Virginia and was found about 2,000 miles from her home.

The case

A young man saved his friend thanks to Nintendo Switch

The girl’s name has not been revealed, given her minor age and the facts that involved her. Be that as it may, it was learned from the court documents that she had disappeared from the house on August 3, 2022. After numerous attempts made to find her, a friend of hers agreed that the account Nintendo Switch Online He showed signs of recent activity about the disappearance and alerted authorities.

The young woman had befriended 28-year-old Ethan Roberts via the internet. Roberts had joined her in Virginia and then taken with him to Tolleson, Arizona, to then force her into the world of child pornography.

According to court documents, the criminal had allowed the girl to carry the Nintendo Switch with her and when it is connected to the internet to watch YouTube and download a game, his friend noticed the activity and went to the police.

The police then contacted Nintendo to identify the real address corresponding to the IP address of the criminal and arrested him eleven days after the disappearance of the girl.

The police thanked the boy who communicated the status of the girl on Nintendo Switch Online, for the intuition shown. Roberts di di lei has been indicted on several charges against her, which include child pedophilia and transporting a minor with intent to use her for criminal sexual activity. In the trial he was sentenced to thirty years in prison, to be spent in federal prison.