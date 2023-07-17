The police arrested a second suspect on Monday afternoon in connection with the deadly stabbing incident in Leiden last Friday. One person died in the center of the city. Two people were injured.

The police arrested a second suspect on Monday afternoon because of the fatal stabbing on the Oude Rijn in Leiden last Friday morning. It concerns a 38-year-old man from Leiden. The suspect is being questioned and is in full restraint, the police said. This means that he may only have contact with his lawyer.

On Friday afternoon, after an hours-long manhunt, the police already arrested a 39-year-old Leiden resident on the Langegracht in the South Holland city. According to the police, the investigation is still ongoing. The 39-year-old man is also still in custody.

Uncertainty

Whether and how both suspects were involved in the stabbing incident is unclear. About the man who was arrested on Friday, the police could not confirm last weekend that he is actually suspected of the stabbing. On Monday, the police still did not release much about that. "The investigation into the involvement and role of the suspects is still in full swing," the spokesman added. She can't say anything about the content of that investigation yet.

The stabbing was Friday morning in Diaconal Center De Bakkerij in the center of Leiden. A 66-year-old man was killed and two others were injured. Several organizations are located in the building, Refugee Work also has an office there. One of the victims works for Refugee Work, the organization reported.

The perpetrator of the stabbing incident fled after his action. According to De Bakkerij, it concerns a client of one of the organizations in the building, but the police could not confirm that on Friday. The police spokesman also emphasized on Monday that he cannot make any statements about this. “What the organization shares about this is up to them, but we are not going to confirm that.”