In response, Furukawa said that Nintendo’s management policy is to “ bringing smiles through entertainment ” (but presumably not the kind of smiles generated by the “inappropriate” use of his characters).

The president of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa, recently held an investor meeting and at that meeting a shareholder said that he had “come across cases on social media where Nintendo’s intellectual property and games are being used inappropriately “. This “inappropriate” use of Nintendo characters “risks damaging” the company’s brand, according to the shareholder who then asked what Nintendo intends to do about it.

Words from Nintendo’s president

“I will refrain from commenting on individual cases, but we believe it is necessary take appropriate measures against any behavior that undermines this policy,” Furukawa continued, without specifying exactly what measures he was talking about.

“Our goal is to create an environment where everyone can enjoy playing. We will continue to make every effort to ensure that our consumers do not feel uncomfortablenot just in our games but everywhere they come into contact with our IP.”

Bowsette is a non-canonical character, a humanized and female Bowser

Of course, “inappropriate” uses of Nintendo characters have always existed, especially those that fall under the NSFW categories. It seems impossible and even useless to ask the entire world to limit themselves and not create content that the company does not approve of. In fact, perhaps trying to counteract certain efforts does nothing but put them even more under everyone’s attention.

The only thing that is certain is that when you do certain searches online you should always think that Nintendo is watching you and it is doing it with an angry look (but maybe that’s part of the appeal).

At the same meeting, it was mentioned that Nintendo knows that developing games will take longer and longer and is preparing for the future.