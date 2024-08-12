Top 5 for the Barni driver

After the podium in Race-1 and in the Superpole Race, Race-2 seemed to start under the best auspices for Danilo PetrucciDucati rider Barni was leading into Turn 1, but then lost ground to finish fifth behind compatriot Andrea Iannone.

Ducati rider Barni commented on his performance as follows: “The wind affected me a lot because of my physique – Petrucci’s words – especially in the last corner I couldn’t keep the front low in the middle of the corner and I was losing a lot in that point. I should be satisfied with a top-5 and I’m not and this is a good sign. The team is working really well and apart from Race-2 we were really competitive in all the other sessions of the weekend”.

Regarding Toprak Razgatlioglu’s record – 13 victories – Petrucci highlighted that the Turk, from his point of view, is one of the most crystalline talents he has competed with: “I think Toprak is one of the greatest talents I have ever met.he manages the bike very naturally. At this moment he is in total control of the situation and he is riding very relaxed”.