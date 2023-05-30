Nina Moric she underwent surgery to resolve a health problem that was plaguing her. The announcement was made by herself only a few days ago. “Even in the darkest hour of our lives, a little faith goes a long way. The body may feel pain today, but tomorrow will be a better day. Sometimes miracle workers are good people with kind hearts. Thank you” – had written.

A few hours ago she returned to social media where she posted a video in which she wanted to thank all the medical team who took care of her and who saved her life.

Very touching words those said by the model. “Let’s say it wasn’t an easy period, I had this malaise which fortunately was defeated thanks to the team of all the doctors, nurses and anesthesiologists of Humanitas in Rozzano, who are truly guardian angels. I want to thank the Doctor Testori, Doctor Klinger, Doctor Veronesi and all those who assisted me, operated on and managed to save my life” – he said before admitting that there will also be consequences in his life: “There are a few consequences, but I’m strong and everything will be fine. That said, I’m fine and I’m sorry. I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

No reference to what health problem afflicted Nina. The portal Gossip.it however, she discovered that the doctors who operated on her are a plastic surgeon, an expert in thoracic surgery and a breast specialist.

At that point the hypothesis was advanced that Nina Moric may have been operated on for a breast cancer at the first stage. Obviously maximum confidentiality on this very delicate matter. We will see if confirmations will arrive from the interested party in the next few days.