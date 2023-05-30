CYAN: the most expensive house near Moscow is being sold for almost 5 billion rubles

The most expensive country house near Moscow is being sold for almost five billion rubles. The cost of real estate for the rich in the Moscow region was revealed by CIAN analysts in their study, which was reviewed by Lenta.ru.

The lot is located in the village of Barvikha on the Rublevo-Uspenskoye highway and is being sold together with a plot of 260 acres – the future owner is offered to pay 4.76 billion rubles for it. The 8,000 square meter house looks like a palace. The building in the spirit of European classicism was designed by Italian architects.

According to realtors, the house consists of 12 blocks, each with a kitchen and a master bedroom. On the adjacent plot there is a swimming pool 50 meters long, a gym, a tennis court, a bowling alley, a spa complex, a concert venue and a winter garden. A separate cottage was built for staff accommodation.

The second place among the most expensive houses in the Moscow region is occupied by a three-level mansion on the Skolkovo highway in the village of Nemchinovo for 2.4 billion rubles. The house with an area of ​​2600 meters is located on a plot of 260 acres. Inside there are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a spa area, a gym, a living room with a fireplace, a home theater, a wine cellar, an office and a dining room for 14 people. There is a separate house for security guards, and separate blocks in the main building for the nanny and servants.

The Norman-style castle, located on the Minsk highway, closes the top three. Future owners are offered to pay 2.38 billion rubles for it. Inside the home of over 2,000 square meters, there are six bedrooms, a library, a swimming pool, an office and a spa. On the adjacent plot of 58 acres there is a garage for four cars and a large barbecue area.