Nicolò Mainoni was in the mountains of Trentino with his family: the impact with a tree on the track was too violent

An endless tragedy has struck an Italian family, which yesterday suddenly and tragically had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old son. He lost his life in a dramatic ski accident Nicolò Mainoni. The boy’s latest video appeared on his social media profiles only a few hours before the impact that cost him his life. Countless messages of condolence appeared on Facebook.

Alone Just turned 18, a whole life of dreams and hopes and a great passion, that for skiing. All inexorably broken in a few moments of pure terror, in the mountains of Trentino Alto Adige.

Originally from Menaggio, Nicolò was spending a few relaxing days in the high mountains of Trentino. With his family, in fact, he was in the locality Folgarida Marillevaa well-known ski resort in the region.

Unfortunately, while he was going down the “Provetti” track, he lost his balance and ended up at violently bump into a tree placed on the sides of the steep track.

The impact, which occurred at great speed, meant that the boy immediately fainted, and then never take them back.

The intervention of the rescuers. The police skiers, as well as those of the Carabinieri, immediately reached the scene of the accident and started the rescue machine.

The transport of Nicolò Mainoni to the nearest hospital, that one, is also faster Santa Chiara of Trento.

Unfortunately, all the doctors’ efforts were in vain, as the boy arrived in the hospital already in critical condition and he died shortly after his arrival.

Condolences for the death of Nicolò Mainoni

A young man like so many others, who loved skiing more than anything else. As can be seen in thelatest video that he had posted on his Instagram account.

A clip that portrayed him happytogether with his dad, just as he was doing the slalom on the slopes.

Nicolò lived with his family in Lovenoa fraction of Menaggio, and attended the Ezio Vanoni high school in the village.

L’municipal administration of Menaggio expressed his condolences for the untimely death of Nicolò on social media: