Unilever reported on Thursday that it had a net profit of 6.05 billion euros in 2021, up from a gain of 5.58 billion euros in 2020 and above the consensus of 5.79 billion euros based on estimates of 11 analysts consulted by FactSet. The Anglo-Dutch multinational also secured an adjusted operating profit of 9.6 billion euros in 2021, slightly above the 2020 result and also the market projection. Unilever’s turnover last year was €52.44 billion, up from €50.72 billion in 2020. Unilever also announced a share buyback program of up to €3 billion for the period 2022 and 2023, scheduled to start in this first quarter. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

