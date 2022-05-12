The actor would have remarked several times to earn a lot of money on the Island of the Famous.

OnIsland of the Famous The clashes between some castaways continue. In the last few hours he was back in the sights Nicolas Vaporidis who just doesn’t seem to connect with some colleagues on the island.

The actor would have repeatedly stressed his extraneousness to this type of programs defined as trash, confessing that he accepted participation only for a very specific reason that we can imagine is the economic one.

It is no mystery that the shipwrecked on the island have agreed to throw themselves into this adventure after receiving a hefty fee. There are those who perceive a higher cachet and some less but overall we always talk about quite high figures.

Nicolas was attacked in the last few hours by Tavassi brothers.

Source: web

Edoardo lashed out at the actor for his statements against the program in which he himself is participating. “He repeats that he is not trashy that this transmission was only made for a reason that I don’t even want to say. He kept telling me that he hates trash and trashy programs and that he doesn’t want to wallow in these things. He says he wants to be a serious castaway. He speaks ill of the Island, which is the program that he makes himself, this thing is disgusting. Look, he kept repeating to me that he doesn’t want to trash as he says and that if he did L’Isola it’s for a reason I know, this is bad “ – said the brother of Gwendolyn.

And the reason according to Guendalina would be its cachet which apparently is quite substantial. “He talks about how much he takes, to show that he has value. Talk about non-existent figures. He always remarks that he is not trash, that he does not put himself in the midst of certain people and that he is here because they have given him a lot, a lot, a lot of money and that we are trash pigs. I am proud to be the queen of trash”- the words of Guendalina.

According to rumors Nicolas Vaporidis it would take 10 thousand euros a week. However, there are no official confirmations in this regard.