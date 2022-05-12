J-Ax he told himself in the round in the last episode of the second season of the podcast of Luca Casadei “One More Time”. The rapper in addition to talking about his professional origins, the problems with drugs, also spoke about the relationship with Fedez which ended a few years ago.

J-Ax he revealed that the break between the two came for a very specific reason: professional differences that were making him lose his serenity.

“With Fedez I had first of all an artistic affinity, the love for punk rock also united us. He is someone who wants to break the system. I tried to be an entrepreneur with him, but he’s not for me. I thought I could do it, but having employees took away my peace of mind. I was afraid for them, in the world of show business everything can end in an instant. Today even more than yesterday. I want serenity, I’m a paranoid who suffers from anxiety “ – said the rapper.

It’s still: “In the evening I thought:“ How many employees do I have? ”, Instead Fedez said that he liked having employees. Whenever we hired someone, I would say to myself, “This has another family that is based on whether Faith and I are okay or not.” This is my limitation and I took off… for other reasons too, but this was one of them “.

For this reason the decision to interrupt the artistic collaboration with Fedez. But in the past for J-Ax also the failure that prompted him to do substance abuse.

“From scratch, a high-budget record that everyone believed in, journalists, record companies, producers. A sales forecast of three hundred thousand copies sells thirty thousand copies. The record company told me: “We don’t want to hear about you anymore.” They send me to do concerts at village festivals. How did I experience that moment? I started taking drugs, I felt terrible. I did it so as not to think about it too much, you start saying: “I made a record so beautiful, so uncomfortable, that the system does not understand me and boycots me”, the usual bitches that bankruptcies say about themselves to be able to look at themselves in the mirror “.