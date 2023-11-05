Nicola Porcella, who has conquered the Mexican screen with his participation in ‘The House of the Famous’, was involved in an unpleasant situation when he was discriminated against by an Aeroméxico employee. Despite his status as a Mexican resident and his dual nationality (Peruvian and Italian), the actor experienced a tense moment at the airport.

During their arrival from Madrid, Porcella and his companion were changed lines at immigration with the phrase “you can’t pass because you are Peruvian.” Outraged, he influencer He recorded his experience and filed a formal complaint highlighting his identity as a Mexican resident.

What happened to Nicola Porcella on a well-known Mexican airline?

In the video published in their stories instagram, Nicola Porcella revealed the incident and expressed his dissatisfaction with the discrimination. Although the airline initially resisted admitting the mistake, it eventually took responsibility after supervisors intervened. “Let’s hope that the airline resolves it, that they don’t take her out of her job, just that they tell her how she has to be with people,” he said.

The actor, beyond seeking personal reparation, emphasized his claim for the people. “I would not like my son to be treated like this or for a Mexican friend of mine to be treated like this in another country”Porcella declared. Now he hopes the airline will take appropriate action and reaffirm the importance of treating everyone with respect, regardless of their nationality.

Nicola Porcella, grateful for the support of his followers, raised his voice against discrimination and recalled that equality and respect are fundamental anywhere in the world.

Nicola Porcella made a serious complaint. Photo: GLR/Diffusion composition

How old is Nicola Porcella?

Nicola Porcella, whose full name is Nicola Emilio Porcella Solimano, He came into the world in 1988 and is currently 35 years old.