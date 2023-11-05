The singer was silent during the performance; Among those present was the Minister of Sports, André Fufuca
Singer Ludmilla forgot part of the national anthem during her performance at the opening of the Formula 1 GP (Brazilian Grand Prix), held this Sunday (November 5, 2023), in São Paulo.
In addition to the pilots who competed for the award, the following were present:
Ludmilla began her interpretation correctly, singing: “they heard the placid banks of Ipiranga”. In the 2nd verse, the singer forgets the words of the hymn.
She only resumes her performance in the 6th verse of the hymn: “we can conquer with a strong arm”. The interpretation was only of the 1st part of the national anthem.
Watch (2min10s):
In your official account on X (ex-Twitter), the singer published about her performance at the Formula 1 GP.
“For this symbolic moment of singing the anthem, I wanted to pay tribute to Whitney, who will always be an inspiration”, he wrote. In the post, he added a photo of her and another of the American singer.
Here is the full national anthem:
“They heard from Ipiranga the placid banks
From a heroic people, the resounding cry
And the Sun of freedom, in shining rays
It shone in the sky of the country at that moment
“If the pledge of this equality
We managed to conquer with a strong arm
In your bosom, oh freedom
Death itself challenges our chest
“O beloved country
Worshiped
Save! Save!
“Brazil, an intense dream, a vivid ray
Of love and hope, descends to the earth
If in your beautiful sky, smiling and clear
Cruzeiro’s image shines
“Giant by nature
You are beautiful, you are strong, undaunted colossus
And your future reflects this greatness
“Adored land
Among a thousand others
It’s you, Brazil
O beloved homeland!
Of the children of this soil, you are a gentle mother
Beloved homeland, Brazil!
“Lying forever in a splendid cradle
To the sound of the sea and the light of the deep sky
Fulguras, oh Brazil, flower of America
Illuminated by the Sun of the New World!
“Than the brightest land
Your smiling, beautiful fields have more flowers
Our forests have more life
Our life, in your breast, more loves
“O beloved country
Worshiped
Save! Save!
“Brazil, of eternal love, be a symbol
The labarum you wear with stars
And say the laurel green of this pennant
Peace in the future and glory in the past
“But if you lift the strong club from justice
You will see that a son of yours does not run away from the fight
Don’t even fear, whoever adores you, death itself
“Adored land
Among a thousand others
It’s you, Brazil
O beloved homeland!
Of the children of this soil, you are a gentle mother
Beloved homeland, Brazil!”
