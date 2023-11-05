The singer was silent during the performance; Among those present was the Minister of Sports, André Fufuca

Singer Ludmilla forgot part of the national anthem during her performance at the opening of the Formula 1 GP (Brazilian Grand Prix), held this Sunday (November 5, 2023), in São Paulo.

In addition to the pilots who competed for the award, the following were present:

Ludmilla began her interpretation correctly, singing: “they heard the placid banks of Ipiranga”. In the 2nd verse, the singer forgets the words of the hymn.

She only resumes her performance in the 6th verse of the hymn: “we can conquer with a strong arm”. The interpretation was only of the 1st part of the national anthem.

Watch (2min10s):

In your official account on X (ex-Twitter), the singer published about her performance at the Formula 1 GP.

“For this symbolic moment of singing the anthem, I wanted to pay tribute to Whitney, who will always be an inspiration”, he wrote. In the post, he added a photo of her and another of the American singer.

Here is the full national anthem:

“They heard from Ipiranga the placid banks

From a heroic people, the resounding cry

And the Sun of freedom, in shining rays

It shone in the sky of the country at that moment

“If the pledge of this equality

We managed to conquer with a strong arm

In your bosom, oh freedom

Death itself challenges our chest

“O beloved country

Worshiped

Save! Save!

“Brazil, an intense dream, a vivid ray

Of love and hope, descends to the earth

If in your beautiful sky, smiling and clear

Cruzeiro’s image shines

“Giant by nature

You are beautiful, you are strong, undaunted colossus

And your future reflects this greatness

“Adored land

Among a thousand others

It’s you, Brazil

O beloved homeland!

Of the children of this soil, you are a gentle mother

Beloved homeland, Brazil!

“Lying forever in a splendid cradle

To the sound of the sea and the light of the deep sky

Fulguras, oh Brazil, flower of America

Illuminated by the Sun of the New World!

“Than the brightest land

Your smiling, beautiful fields have more flowers

Our forests have more life

Our life, in your breast, more loves

“O beloved country

Worshiped

Save! Save!

“Brazil, of eternal love, be a symbol

The labarum you wear with stars

And say the laurel green of this pennant

Peace in the future and glory in the past

“But if you lift the strong club from justice

You will see that a son of yours does not run away from the fight

Don’t even fear, whoever adores you, death itself

“Adored land

Among a thousand others

It’s you, Brazil

O beloved homeland!

Of the children of this soil, you are a gentle mother

Beloved homeland, Brazil!”