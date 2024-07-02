One Piece Season 2 is now in the filming phase and the audience is eagerly waiting to see what this new season has in store for us. There are still many characters that need to be introduced in the series and one of them is Nico Robin. It will take some time to see her on the screen, so for now we can enjoy the character in cosplay realized by cplay.2.

Nico Robin ate the fruit Flower Flower which allows her to create part of her body on any surface. The character is introduced in the saga as an antagonist of Straw Hat and his crew, but eventually joins our heroes and becomes an important member of the saga.