Ducati, everyone’s talking about Marquez

As expected, with the move to bring him into the official team in the two-year period 2025-2026 Marc Márquezthe Ducati is causing a stir in the entire paddock and among fans. The Borgo Panigale team will have a real dream team, formed by the Spaniard and the two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Valentino Rossi’s thoughts

Busy with his BMW GT3 at the Spa 24 Hours weekend, Valentino Rossi was asked for his opinion on the arrival of one of his great rivals – Marc Marquez – alongside the best driver from his Academy, ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia.

“Marc’s arrival was a surprise for everyone: for me, for Pecco, but above all for Jorge Martin. It will certainly be difficult for Pecco, because He will have a very uncomfortable teammate, but I think he has all the credentials to stand up to him”, the ‘Doctor’ stated, concluding: “From a journalistic point of view, I know it’s an interesting topic, but Pecco didn’t need Marquez on his team to prove he was the strongest. He has won 3 world championships, including 2 consecutive MotoGP titles with Ducati. He doesn’t need to prove that he is the strongest in his team.”