The saga of Resident Evil is in a golden age, between successful remakes and highly appreciated new chapters. Is Capcom ready to move forward? According to new information, yes and there would be a lot five different games in development.

The information comes from Dusk Golem, also known as AestheticGamer, who had his say via the discord of The Snitch, another leaker. Dusk Golem writes: “Yes, I am aware of five Resident Evil games in development currently, including Resident Evil 9.”

With Resident Evil 9Dusk Golem obviously refers to the game that will follow Village, but we should not consider it as the official name of the game.

Furthermore, the leaker claims to have received an update on one of these projects and is very excited by what he has discovered. For now, however, he doesn't want to talk about it because the game It won't arrive until 2026 or early 2027.

This is all that has been reported and, knowing Dusk Golemit is credible that he will stick to his word and not share new information for some time.