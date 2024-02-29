In an interview, Nico Hülkenberg talks about the courage of the others in Formula 1, his new boss at the Haas racing team, the danger of stagnation – and about why drivers like Lewis Hamilton need change.

You returned to Formula 1 a year ago. Did your comeback with the American racing team Haas go according to your expectations?

Well, coming last wasn't in the script. But that's how it happened. The problem is, if you drive around behind you, you don't get much of the cake. We have four very good teams, so the first eight places are already booked if they don't drop out or nothing crazy happens. The air is thin and you have to have performance. Otherwise there won't be any points.