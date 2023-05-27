In the last 12 years, Nick Cannon (San Diego, California, 42 years old) has had 12 children with six different women. Five of them were born in 2022. The American actor and presenter, who has a long career behind him, has become a regular in the American tabloids, where each of his new descendants is announced between stupor and confusion. fascination. Although in recent times his personal life has generated unusual interest, he is more than used to media exposure and, far from feeling uncomfortable, he speaks openly about the most private aspects of his life.

in an extensive interview recently granted to Los Angeles Times, He tried to explain his particular vision of the family. According to him, as a result of the pandemic, some of the women with whom he had an open relationship expressed their desire to be mothers. He accepted. “Many of them are a similar age. And he just wanted to give them what they wanted. I said to myself: ‘I can handle it’. Cannon eschews labels, but to describe his relationships he used the term “consensual non-monogamy” in an interview broadcast live. by Youtube the last summer. “Pretending that I am in a monogamous relationship would be misleading. Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing, and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but I always say that to define myself is to confine myself,” he added.. At this time, Cannon is the father of 11 children (Zen Cannon, the result of his relationship with Alyssa Scott, died in late 2021 from brain cancer when he was only five months old) and is the father figure of a very unconventional.

More information

Taking into account that his offspring is distributed in six different addresses, it seems difficult that Cannon can be present in all of them. The artist confronts those who label him irresponsible and ensures that all his children are perfectly cared for, also from a financial point of view. Following information published last year by the tabloid The Sun, where it was speculated that Cannon allocated three million dollars to the maintenance of his offspring, the presenter assured that the amount was much higher, although he did not specify the figure.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey celebrating their twins’ birthday at Disneyland. The couple married in 2008 and divorced in 2016. FilmMagic

His growing large family makes most of the headlines surrounding Nick Cannon. And is not for less. In April 2011, his first children were born, the twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, the result of his relationship with Mariah Carey, the only woman with whom he has said “yes, I do.” Both artists went through the altar in May 2008 in the Bahamas and were together until their divorce in 2016. Cannon has confessed that the singer was the great love of his life, but the incompatibility of personalities ruined their union: “Imagine that Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” he told los angeles times alluding to their marriage. But let’s continue with the children of Cannon.

After his twins, Golden Sagon Cannon arrived in February 2017, together with the model Brittany Bell, with whom he also had Powerful Queen Cannon, in December 2020. In June 2021, he became the father of twins again, Zion and Zillion, this time with Abby De La Rosa. Just nine days later, his seventh child, the late Zen, arrived. With the announcement of the birth of his eighth child, Legendary Love (with model Bre Tiesi), in July 2022, he decided to stop and reflect, beginning a period qualified by himself. as “celibate”.

“My therapist was one of the people who told me that I should probably be celibate,” he explained on his radio show, assuring that for months he stuck to his decision. However, at some point the celibacy ended because in September 2022 he became a father for the ninth and tenth time, along with the model Lanisha Cole (mother of little Onyx Ice) and, again, with the model Brittany Bell as well. (Rise Messiah), respectively. Baby number 11 arrived last November, his second child with Abby De La Rosa, named Beautiful Zeppelin. And the last one in mid-December 2022, Halo Marie, along with Alyssa Scott, with whom he already had another offspring. His fatherhood led him to reflect on his own shortcomings and a few years ago he chose to resume his studies and enter the university. Speaking to the magazine Forbes revealed that she experienced a feeling of “empty” when “she watched her children go through the learning and schooling process.” In May 2020, announced on Twitter who had graduated from Howard University (emblem of African-American education), in Criminology and Justice Administration, with a specialization in African Studies.

From being part of a street gang to presenting ‘The Masked Singer’

Aware of the interest his private life arouses, Cannon does not hesitate to claim his work whenever he gets the chance. Her career began with Nickelodeon, the children’s and youth chain that also put celebrities like Ariana Grande on the map. In 1994 she was part of the cast of the series All That, on the air for 10 seasons. Since then, he has been building his career as an actor -with some forays into the music industry- and presenter to become one of the most coveted faces on the American grill.

Nick Cannon with ‘Larry The Cable Guy’, in an episode of ‘The Masked Singer’. FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Before landing his first big TV contract, his younger years had been a rocky one. His parents were just teenagers when they had him, so much of his upbringing fell to his paternal grandfather. In addition, his father served time in jail for belonging to the southeast San Diego street gang Lincoln Park Bloods, of which he was one of the founders. In prison he found refuge in religion, the engine of his new life in North Carolina. His son Nick followed in his father’s footsteps as a gang member for a while, until his mother sent him with him to get him off the street. And he succeeded: in North Carolina, his father had managed to grow up and had a program on public television that ended up awakening Cannon’s interest in the world of entertainment.

This is how he began acting in bars as a comedian and crossed paths with Jamie Foxx, who glimpsed the potential of a very young Cannon and introduced him to the circle of his African-American friends, including Will Smith, whom he has thanked. publicly his support: “He told me that it reminded him of him when he was young. (…) Will gave me a television contract, a record contract and put me in Men in Black II. He was really a mentor when he was 16 years old and he was always a great example ”, he expressed on the radio program The Howard Stern Show as a result of smack by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

In addition to men in black II (Barry Sonnenfeld, 2002), starred in the film drumline (Charles Stone, 2002), but he rejected such succulent projects as crash, recognized with the Oscar for best film in 2006. The actor himself has spoken on occasion about how in his early career he prioritized the most economically lucrative contracts over other types of projects: “I was trying to get my mother out of the neighborhood. I went for the money many times. There were great directors who wanted to meet me and I asked: ‘How much?’ It was so good that if I had focused on my craft things could have been different, ”he said in los angeles times.

At the turn of the millennium, he was already part of that group of pop culture celebrities led by Paris Hilton. He shared parties with the controversial heiress and his circle of close friends, including Kim Kardashian, with whom he had a relationship of just over a year when the presenter was 26 years old and the multifaceted businesswoman from Calabasas, 25. And although the big movie roles were getting further and further away, work never lacked.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon, at an event in Hollywood (California), in October 2006. John Shearer (WireImage for William Rast/getty)

At 42, he enjoys a prominent position in the entertainment industry. His family life is intense and his work schedule links one project with another, be it on television, on the radio or as a businessman. Today, he is the presenter of The Masked Singer, the successful format of South Korean origin that landed in the United States in 2019 and is also broadcast in Spain. According to Cannon himself, for presenting the program he pockets 10 million dollars each season -9.3 million euros-. also presents Wild ‘N Outa program for comedians freestyle which he created in 2005 and which this year will broadcast its 21st season on VH1. The format also tours in different stadiums. This business is in addition to the sports-themed bars and restaurants that he has in various parts of the United States, such as Miami or his native San Diego, as well as his own production company, Ncredible Studios.

Recently, he has also been in charge of the Fox program Beat Shazam, a riddle contest hosted by actor Jamie Foxx until his sudden hospitalization last April. On the other hand, along with his friend Kevin Hart has just released Celebrity Prank Wars, a celebrity prank show broadcast on E! On Amazon Freevee (the service on streaming free and ad-supported by Amazon), drive Counsel Culture, where he moderates different current conversation topics, all with male participants. In addition, it is the visible face of a daily radio magazine, The Daily Cannon, lasting three hours and released in April for Amazon’s AMP application. And in the cinema, in his last role he has put himself in the shoes of a powerful agent in Hollywood Heista title that will also mean the return of Alec Baldwin to the big screen after the tragedy that occurred during the filming of Rust.

Such a number of professional commitments bring him, according to his account, earnings of 100 million dollars a year -93 million euros-. An amount that is far from that collected by websites specializing in calculating the assets of celebrities, such as Celebrity Net Worth, which estimates their fortune at around 50 million dollars. In any case, Nick Cannon’s presence on television has made the artist a familiar face in American homes, witnessing the growth of the presenter’s extended family off-screen.