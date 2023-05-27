On May 26, Candidate of Medical Sciences, gastroenterologist of the Hemotest Laboratory, Ekaterina Kashukh, urged people not to get carried away with strawberries.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” she explained that strawberries are 90% water, while they are very high in vitamins and low in sugar. Also, this berry helps to normalize blood sugar levels and contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system.

“The optimal daily dose of strawberries for an adult is 200-250 g, its excess threatens to upset the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, strawberries are a strong allergen, so you should very carefully introduce them into your child’s diet, watching the reaction. With caution, you should include it in your diet for people with gastritis and peptic ulcer, ”said Kashuk.

As the doctor noted, if you follow the norm of eating strawberries, it will only benefit the body. This berry has a lot of fiber, pectins, vitamins and minerals. In particular, it is rich in B, C, A, PP vitamins, as well as iron, fluorine, potassium, iodine, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, calcium, zinc and organic acids.

Kashuk said that fluorine and calcium in strawberries strengthen bones, and manganese has a positive effect on carbohydrate metabolism. Thanks to potassium, the berry helps to get rid of edema and serves as a prevention of diseases of the kidneys and urinary tract. Magnesium and potassium contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system, while zinc improves skin regeneration and has a positive effect on the reproductive system. Pectins and organic acids normalize the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).

Strawberries are also rich in polyphenols, which are natural antioxidants that protect cells from damage by reactive oxygen species. Anthocyanins, flavonols, ellagic acid, cinnamic acids in the composition of strawberries help strengthen the walls of blood vessels, improve heart function.

Earlier in the day, Kashuh warned that while vegetables and fruits contain vitamins, minerals and fiber that the body needs, some of them can negatively affect the gastrointestinal tract or provoke allergies. In this regard, you should not get too carried away with strawberries, raspberries, bananas and citrus fruits. You should also be wary of tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, potatoes, corn and pumpkin.