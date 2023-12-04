The Nicaraguan dictatorship announced this Monday (4) the withdrawal of its ambassador to Argentina, Carlos Midence, because of statements made by the elected Argentine president, the libertarian Javier Milei, against the Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega.

“In light of the installation and inauguration of a new government in the Argentine Republic on December 10, and in the face of repeated declarations and expressions from the new government, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua proceeded with the withdrawal of its ambassador, fellow writer and communicator Carlos Midence”, said the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement issued in Managua.

According to the Argentine press, Milei did not invite dictators Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba), Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) and Ebrahim Raisi (Iran) to the official inauguration ceremony, scheduled for next Sunday ( 10), to avoid having to greet and share photos with government officials who systematically violate human rights in their countries and support terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

During the campaign, in an interview with the American website Bloomberg, Milei said that he would not promote relations with China, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua because he would not make “pacts with communists”.

“Not with Cuba, not with Venezuela, not with North Korea, not with Nicaragua, not with China,” said the economist.

In the case of China, its future chancellor, Diana Mondino, confirmed that Argentina will not join the BRICS, contradicting the bloc’s recent expansion announcement, but the president-elect had expressed gratitude for a letter sent by dictator Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his victory. at the polls.

On November 20, one day after Milei beat Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round of the presidential election, the Nicaraguan regime congratulated Milei on his victory and the Argentine people “on their exemplary and peaceful election day”, conveying “well wishes to be”.

In this message, signed by Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, the presidential couple guaranteed that they were “defenders of the principles of non-intervention, respect for sovereignty and self-determination of peoples”.

Nicaragua’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields, who rebelled against the Ortega regime with a harsh and unexpected appeal in which he denounced the dictatorship in his country and demanded the release of political prisoners, said that Milei’s victory “breaks the powerful Latin American left bloc” and is “a blow against the criminal dictatorships of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela”. (With EFE Agency)