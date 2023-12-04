To the general Roberto Vannacci, “general manager of the Public Administration, has been assigned a role appropriate to his role, in the Rome office, as there are currently no disciplinary measures against him. With the role of Chief of Staff of the Operational Forces Command Terrestri, will be the Chief of Staff in support of the Commander and Deputy Commander of the aforementioned Command”. This is clarified in a note the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettoresponding to the “fuss that every single piece of news on the topic concerning the position of the general of the Italian Army, Roberto Vannacci, raises”.

“Today, 4 December, Army Corps General Mauro D’Ubaldi, based on the conclusions of the summary investigation (article 552 and following of the Consolidated Law on the Military Order), notified Major General Roberto Vannacci of the start of the formal (disciplinary) investigation envisaged by article 1377 of the Military Order Code. The summary investigation – underlines Crosetto – had been ordered by the Army chief of staff, General of the Army Corps Pietro Serino, the August 18 and concluded on October 16. At the end, the Army Chief of Staff, having seen the results of the summary investigation, proposed to the Minister of Defense the opening of a formal investigation to ascertain any disciplinary infractions. Therefore, also on the basis of the report of the General Directorate of Military Personnel, I accepted his request, last December 1st, simultaneously appointing the investigating officer, Army Corps General Mauro D’Ubaldi”.

“With the same act of December 1st – adds Crosetto – I identified the possible official public defender, if General Vannacci does not intend to make use of his trusted defender and/or a lawyer from the free court, as is also his faculty. General Vannacci had been replaced, and not ‘removed’, as many press outlets continue to write, despite the thousand subsequent clarificationson 21 August 2023, by an explicit decision of the Chief of Staff of the Army”. “General Vannacci had already received the transfer order last week, on November 28th and had been notified of it on November 22nd. On that same date he asked for leave ‘for family reasons’, and not today, as some press outlets have written“.

“This leak allows me to reiterate the rigorous need for confidentiality of the investigationprovided among other things by art. 1050 of the Consolidated Law on the Military Order, an indispensable necessity in cases such as these. I found the leak of information which also anticipated my official statement very serious



I am particularly saddened not only by this fact, but also by all the allegations that have circulated from August to today on this matter“, concludes the Minister of Defense.