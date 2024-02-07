The Government chaired by Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua granted asylum this Wednesday to the former president of Panama (2009-2014) and candidate for re-election Ricardo Martinelli, who was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and to pay a fine of more than 19 million of dollars for money laundering.

“In accordance with the Convention on Asylum of 1928 and the Convention on Political Asylum of 1933, ratified by our country, and recognizing that asylum is an institution of a humanitarian nature and that all people can be under its protection, without distinction of nationality “, Nicaragua decided to “grant asylum to Mr. Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal, former president of the Republic of Panama,” the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(Developing).

EFE