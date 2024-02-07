Football | More information about the rape accusations against Dani Alves

The Brazilian soccer star is accused of rape.

Soccer star Dani Alves the trial ends on Wednesday.

Alves, 40, is accused of rape in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022. Alves has changed his story five times during interrogations and admits sex but denies rape.

Although the three-day trial ends on Wednesday, the verdict is expected to take weeks. Alves has been imprisoned for over a year.

Spanish sport.es tells how the events of the evening progressed according to the 23-year-old woman accusing Alves of rape. The prosecutor is seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves, but the woman's lawyer would like the maximum sentence for the Brazilian to be 12 years.

The woman testified behind closed doors because efforts are being made to protect her identity.

The woman has said that she met Alves in the VIP rooms of a night club called Sutton. He was with his cousin in a nightclub when Alves and his friend invited the women to the VIP side.

During the evening, according to what she said, Alves led the woman to a small bathroom. He tried to leave but Alves wouldn't let him go.

“He lifted my skirt and forced me to sit on his lap,” the woman said according to Sport.

According to the woman, Alves hit her several times when she did not agree to oral sex. Alves pushed the woman against the sink and raped her.

“I couldn't resist. I couldn't even speak,” the woman said in her testimony.

News agency AP said that according to a friend of Alves heard in court, Alves danced with the woman, and there was “chemistry” between them. After that, Alves and the woman went to the bathroom together.

Alves's friend hadn't noticed anything special about the woman after she came out of the bathroom.

BARCELONA is the longest-lasting club of Alves' extensive playing career and at the same time the club where he played his best years. He represented Barcelona in 2008–16 and returned for the 2021–22 season.

In the fall of 2022, he represented Mexican Pumas, but the contract was terminated after criminal suspicions came to light.

Alves represented Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. For the first time, he appeared at the World Cup level already in 2010.