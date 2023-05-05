NHL | The Finns became the deciders, when Florida already took the second away win from Toronto

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksander Barkov were strongly present when Florida won in Toronto.

Florida Panthers already claimed another victory in Toronto. The Maple Leafs now fell 3–2, and the Panthers go home to Sunrise with a 2–0 series lead.

The Leafs controlled the puck and also won the shooting stat 36-29, but Florida turned the game in their favor early in the second period and kept their lead with a goalie Sergei Bobrovsky under.

Toronto took control early on when Alexander Kerfoot and Ryan O’Reilly quickly took the Leafs to a two-goal lead.

At the break, Florida was chasing the goal, which was a victory for them. Anton Lundell sivals the narrowing, when Eetu Luostarinen your tackle Timothy Liljegrenwhose feed was cut off Sam Reinhart served from behind the goal to Lundell.

Toronto was sleeping early in the second period. The clock only had time to tick to 19 seconds, when Alexander Barkov the shot surprised Ilya Samsonov and evened out the pounds.

Only 47 seconds passed before the net swung again. Toronto superstar Austin Matthews lost the puck under his own blue line to Luostarinen. Matthew Tkachuk and Lundell played Swedish deck To Gustav Forslingwho scored the game-winning goal.

of Toronto A 20-year-old rookie forward who emerged strongly in the playoffs Matthew Knies had to leave the match in the middle, when one of Florida’s soul players Sam Bennett threw him really questionably on the ice. Bennett was not punished for his trick.

Eastern Florida, which was the last team to qualify for the playoffs, defeated Boston, the overwhelming winner of the regular season, in the opening round.

Before this spring, the club had not even won second-round games before, except in the spring of 1996, when the Panthers played their way to the Stanley Cup finals for the first and only time.