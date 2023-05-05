Athletico-PR maintained the leadership of Group G of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Libertad (Paraguay) by 2 to 1, in the middle of the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción, on the night of this Thursday (4).

️ Isolated leader! ⚫ In Paraguay, the @AthleticoPR won the @Libertad_Guma 2-1 comeback and opened advantage at the top of CONMEBOL Group G #Liberators. pic.twitter.com/qT6EwVZmNW — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 5, 2023

The triumph took Hurricane to seven points, three more than the vice-leader Alianza Lima (Peru), who lost 2-0, last Wednesday (3) to Atlético-MG, third place with three points . Libertad is the key flashlight with the same score as the Rooster.

Those who saw only the initial stage of the match may have had the impression that the home team would win without major difficulties. That’s because Libertad opened the scoring after nine minutes with the experienced striker Óscar Cardozo and because goalkeeper Martín Silva had no work in the first 45 minutes.

️ ⚫ Turn, turn! With goals from Rômulo and Alex Santana, the @AthleticoPR is winning the @Libertad_Guma by 2-1. ⭐ CONMEBOL Group G #Liberators pic.twitter.com/sHUUJCQLUV — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 5, 2023

However, the plot of the confrontation was completely different in the second half, and Athletico-PR won. Hurricane began to change the story of the game in the sixth minute, when Rômulo scored with a header from a cross by Pedro Henrique. From then on, Paulo Turra’s team took control of the actions and launched the attack until scoring the winning goal in the 20th minute, when defensive midfielder Alex Santana scored a beautiful right after Terans got up in the area.

From then on, the Brazilian team showed a lot of courage to hold back Libertad’s pressure and leave with an important victory.

Flamengo draws in Argentina

Flamengo was the other Brazilian team to take the field this Thursday for Libertadores. And the team led by Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli was close to completing a great journey, but, at the end of the match, allowed Racing (Argentina) to start a 1-1 draw in a match played at El Cilindro stadium.

After this result, Rubro-Negro remained in second place in Group A, but now with four points, three less than the Argentines, who lead. The third place is Aucas (Ecuador), with three points, the same score as Ñublense (Chile), the bottom.

Even away from home, Flamengo had a good first half in Argentina. And the mission of the Gávea team became even simpler when striker Hauche was expelled, for receiving his second yellow card, in the 25th minute of the first half. With the numerical advantage, Rubro-Negro took over the prominence of the confrontation and opened the scoring with Gabriel Barbosa just before the break.

In the 47th minute Pulgar positioned himself next to the area to take a free kick. But, instead of lifting the ball, he crossed low to the edge of the area, where Gabriel Barbosa moved to be completely alone to hit with style and overcome goalkeeper Arias. With this feat, Flamengo’s number 10 became the greatest Brazilian scorer in the history of Libertadores with a total of 30 goals.

But after the break, the story changed. In the 25th minute, side Wesley also left the match after receiving the second yellow card. And, two minutes later, Oroz took a free-kick with a lot of style to leave everything the same. From then on, Racing created the best opportunities, but the tie lasted until the final whistle.