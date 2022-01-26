NHL | Alexander Ovethkin will soon do an impossible act, and then Washington will tear: “God among the people.”

It is all the more likely that Alexander Ovethki will break Wayne Gretzky’s goal, which was considered unattainable. “Doors” are loved in the U.S. capital, although he openly supports Putin.

Washington

Wayne Gretzkyn the record, 894 goals in the NHL regular season, was long considered unattainable. From time to time, however, it seems more likely that Alexander Ovethkin breaks it.

The Russian superstar of the Washington Capitals has a pile of 759 regular season goals. The record for Canadian Gretzky, the legendary number one, is thus only 135 goals away.

Considered the best hockey player of all time, Gretzky played in the NHL for 20 seasons. Ovethkin is going to season 17.

Unlike Gretzky’s career, Ovethkin’s paintings have not waned at all with age, quite the contrary. He was second in the league’s goal exchange and led the points exchange before Tuesday’s match.

Season In the beginning, Ovethki was only sixth on the all-time scorer list, but during the autumn he overtook Marcel Dionnen and Brett Hullin. Jaromír Jágr there are only seven goals ahead and will probably be left behind very soon.

As many as 26 NHL players Gordie Howe is second in the statistics at 42 goals. Ovethki is likely to catch up next season.

Alexander Ovvethkin has also played his entire NHL career in Washington. The picture is for the newcomer period 2005–2006.

Ovethkin, 36 ,’s current player contract is valid until the summer of 2026, meaning four more full seasons after this spring. This means that there are theoretically still 367 regular season rounds ahead.

Ovetškin have scored in 1,240 regular season games, averaging 0.612 goals per match – roughly more than Gretzky (0.601).

At this pace, Ovethkin would easily have enough career left to break the record: 225 goals would be scored in 367 matches, leaving Gretzky 90 goals behind.

The difference is whether Ovethki will stay fit in his old days. This season, he has played in every 43 matches so far – the only one in the Capitals ring.

Newspaper For years, The Washington Post has been tracking Ovethkin’s chances of breaking the record, based on sports statistics guru Bill Jones developed by formula the likelihood of a player achieving a certain goal during their career.

The formula is based on the standard performance level defined for the player, which, based on Ovethkin’s previous seasons, was 47 goals per season at the start of this season, as well as the player’s expected career duration.

According to the newspaper, Ovethkin’s chance to break Gretzky’s record has grown rapidly in recent years: the magazine fell into probability 24 percent in 2016, 34 percent in 2018 83 percent from the beginning of 2020 and as early as this season 91 percent. Admittedly, this is partly due to the fact that previous estimates did not assume Ovethkin to play as long a career as it now appears.

In any case, the claim of a 91% probability is so fierce that it can be skeptical. The statistical formula used was originally developed for baseball. For example, serious injuries are more common in a hockey-like contact type.

Something more unexpected than always can happen. None of the sport’s probability calculations could take into account the pandemic that cut the NHL regular season 2019–2020 and 2020–2021 for the Capitals by a total of 39 matches – even though neither of them overthrew Ovethkin’s finish train.

It was whatever the percentage of the probability of breaking the record, the increase in probability can be seen as a fact.

More simply, the picture can be seen in the graphics, where the curve of Ovethkin’s goal accumulation from season to season has converged with that of Gretzky in recent seasons as their NHL careers are set in parallel from the start.

Ovashkin’s most recent move on the graph is likely to take an even steeper jump toward Gretzky’s curve, with nearly half of the season remaining. In addition, it should be noted that under his current contract, Ovetkki would play one season more than Gretzky, meaning his curve is continuing one notch beyond Gretzky.

Typically, attackers ’scores fade with age. This is probably going to happen for Ovethkin too, but this season he has scored 29 goals in 43 matches, which has been more efficient in his entire career with an average of 0.674.

Ovashkin has won the NHL paint market as many as nine times, Gretzky five times. All of Gretzky’s paintings are from the early years of his career at Edmonton Oilers. Ovetškin won the paint market twice in his twenties but seven times in the last nine seasons.

Gretzky’s goal record is partly explained by a time when goals were generally rotted more. This attention is not meant to gnaw at Gretzky’s greatness, but to underline that he was not as clearly a scorer in his role as Ovveth.

Even in most of his seasons, Ovetšk has scored more goals than passes. Gretzky scored more assists than goals each season. He won the regular season goal feed statistics in as many as 16 seasons out of 20.

If by some measure Gretzky really is unattainable, so in total power points. His combined goals and assists in the NHL regular season are 894 + 1,963 = 2,857, which is 936 points more than second on the list and 1,479 points more than Ovethkin, who is only 24th in the 24th + 619 = 1,378th place ahead. still among others Jari Kurri and Teemu Selänne.

Even Ovetkki will hardly collect even total power points as much as Gretzky gave just goal passes. He wouldn’t be talked about as an all-time hockey player even after a goal record.

“He’s the best of this era,” estimates Ovethkin dressed in his shirt Mason Wendler25, at Capitals ’public skating and long-distance viewing event at Potomacjo Harbor in Washington in mid-January.

The crowd has just burst into joy after Ovethkin slid the puck into an empty goal ten seconds before the buzzer in a live video live video of the away game against the New York Islanders. The finish ended Ovethkin’s driest period this season with four undefeated matches below. After that, five goals were scored in five matches.

“ “The door is a god among men”

Go it is clear that the record hunt is on the lips of the Washington puck people.

“We were just talking about it with my dad when you interrupted!” Wendler gets excited.

Well, what do you predict?

“If he has years left in his body, the record will break. And it seems. ”

Wendler, who lives behind the river in Virginia, praises Capitals ’longtime captain for raising a puck in the Washington area. The Russian has almost invariably led the Capitals to the playoffs and the 2018 Stanley Cup championship.

“The whole city knows him.”

Another fan wearing Ovethkin’s shirt agrees – they can be seen on the streets outside of game days, even though Washington is not one of the most traditional puck cities in the United States.

“The door is a god among men,” Brian30, says.

“The home gaming audience is much louder than in recent years.”

Part of the reason for the blunder is that in the more nationally watched sports – American football, basketball and baseball – Washington teams are doing poorly.

Alexander Ovethkin’s casual shirt is the most popular accessory in the Potomacjoki frozen parallel canal beanie games in Washington.

Ovethkin the popularity in the U.S. capital is not strained by even his open support To Vladimir Putin.

Within a one-and-a-half-kilometer radius of the Capitals Hall, the U.S. House of Congress and the White House, harsh sanctions are planned against the Putin regime in the event that Russia invades Ukraine.

“We have players from all over the world. They are all just hockey players for us, regardless of their nationality, ”Wendler acknowledges.

Even Ovetkki is not content with passive courtesy towards his country’s president. He has set up a “people’s movement” to support this Putin Team.

“I haven’t even heard they’re close,” Wendler says.