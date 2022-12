How did you feel about this article?

On Saturday, Afghan authorities determined the dismissal of women who work in NGOs in the country 🇧🇷 Photo: Pixabay

Several non-governmental organizations announced on Sunday the suspension of programs in Afghanistan, in protest against the decision of the Taliban regime to prohibit them from continuing to employ women employees.

The directors of NGOs save the children🇧🇷 CARE and Norwegian Council for Refugees (NRC) issued a joint statement in which they emphasize that it is not possible to “effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan” without female staff.

“Without the women who lead our response, we would not have been able to reach millions of Afghans in need since August 2021,” says the official press release.

“In addition to the impact on offering life-saving aid, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of a huge economic crisis”, completes the note from the NGOs.

The stoppage of assistance programs in Afghanistan has been decreed on a temporary basis, while the practical consequences of Saturday’s announcement are expected to be elucidated.

The Afghan Minister of Economy, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, announced on Saturday an official order, in which he asks all national or international NGOs to dismiss their female employees. The Taliban justify the measure on the grounds that they violated the dress code that determines their fundamentalist view of Islam.