On the morning of November 13, after the hours that the terminal palliative sedation process took, the Colombian figure skater died Carolina Otáloraone of the most important figures of the discipline at a national level.

“At 6:20 am… I don’t know whether to feel sad or happy… Carito has achieved her goal of going to heaven with everyone’s blessing. Please be ready to say goodbye to her as she asked us. Now she is a little angel more in the sky and from there he will take care of all of us. I was fortunate to hold his hand in his last breaths and I did not feel afraid. I think it was a happy moment and he simply calmed down to fly very high..”shared that Sunday morning, Juan Lemus, her husband and career partner for more than two decades.

Now, within the framework of the emotional end of the year, a message posted by his family on Instagram shows that his departure is far from being left behind:

“Not every day she was happy, there were days where life hurt” (sic).

On Carolina Otálora’s Instagram account, managed by her relatives, a heartfelt message appeared moments before Christmas.



Then, this Saturday, as part of Christmas, another emotional message stole attention on the platform.

“Merry Christmas everyone. Enjoy time with your family, you never know if it will be enough., tell them how much you love them every day, there may not be a next opportunity. Thank you all for your love,” the letter read.

According to their relatives, the woman, who competed until last year, recently suffered from incurable gastric cancer. Hence, pushed by the suffering of the disease and her pain, she decided to access the process of terminal palliative sedation.

According to experts, this procedure falls within the spectrum of euthanasia because, according to the athlete’s family, she requested it voluntarily and autonomously using her full faculties. In addition, she operated a medical team to apply the corresponding medications.

This is different from assisted suicide because in this type of procedure -also endorsed by the Constitutional Court- the one who acts directly is the patient and in which the medical or health teams simply assist the voluntary and autonomous decision of the patient .

