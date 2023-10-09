In the context of the air counterattack in Gaza in response to the wave of rockets and raids by Palestinian militias, led by Hamas, the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced a series of Israeli attacks against its ambulances in the Gaza Strip.

Darwin Díaz, MSF medical coordinator in Gaza, expressed concern for the safety of medical staff in the area, as ambulances have become targets of Israeli aviation.

“Right now ambulances cannot be used because they are being attacked by aviation,” Díaz told the Europa Press agency.

The medical coordinator emphasized that one of the fundamental challenges facing medical personnel in the area is the lack of safe options to transfer patients to health centers.

In the midst of this crisis, MSF urgently called “on all parties to respect the inviolability of medical facilities, vehicles and personnel,” while They pointed out the urgent need for medicines in hospitals due to the large number of injured patients.

Experts point out that this confrontation in Gaza has been one of the most challenging in recent times of the conflict.

The deputy coordinator of the NGO in the Strip, Ayman al Djaroucha, warned about the critical situation in the hospitals, pointing out that “Hospitals are overcrowded with injured people, there is a lack of medicines and medical supplies, and there is a shortage of fuel for generators”.

In response, MSF took action and prepared a donation of medicines for hospitals in Gaza.

Since Saturday, local MSF teams have been providing surgical and hospital care at Al Awda hospital in northern Gaza, where they have increased bed capacity in anticipation of a large influx of patients.

Jean Pierre, head of MSF’s medical activity in the Strip, highlighted that they are mainly treating patients with gunshot wounds.

“They refer stable patients to us and we take care of them. Everything has been gunshot wounds and shrapnel wounds, distributed randomly in the upper and lower extremities,” he said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that there have been 413 deaths so far, including 78 children and 41 women, and more than 2,300 injured in Gaza. On the other hand, more than 700 Israelis have been killed and 2,000 injured due to Hamas’ rocket offensive and ground incursions.

