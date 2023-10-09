In the USA, a figurine bought for $40 turned out to be the work of a famous sculptor

A US resident found a sculpture in a second-hand store, which turned out to be a work of art worth two thousand dollars (about 200 thousand rubles). About it reports AL.com.

Shannon Manthey found a magnolia flower sculpture at a Goodwill Outlet in Birmingham, Alabama. “I immediately realized that this was a valuable exhibit,” she says. The woman soon found out that the work was carved by the famous sculptor Frank Fleming, who created bizarre sculptures from ceramics and bronze.

The figurine found by Manty was signed by the sculptor and was sold in the store for $40 (3.9 thousand rubles). There the woman also discovered a sculpture of a turtle and calla lilies – perennial herbaceous plants with oblong buds from a single petal. The woman, without hesitation, bought both sculptures.

She decided to donate the magnolia sculpture to the Birmingham Zoo. It will be auctioned as part of an annual charity event. Starting cost of the sculpture amounted to two thousand dollars (198 thousand rubles).

