During the Super Bowl LVII party, which ended with a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 on the Philadelphia Eagles to proclaim themselves as champions of the National Football League (NFL), various personalities and celebrities gathered at this great event.

One of them was the Los Angeles Lakers star forward, LeBron James, who could be seen in a private box with his wife Savannah Brinson enjoying the atmosphere and the game.

James even used his social networks to appreciate the spectacular half time in which the singer Rihanna shone with its own light, and made the more than 70,000 people present at the State Farm Stadium, as well as the millions watching the show around the world on their televisions. “Rih has a lot of great tracks”LeBron posted on Twitter.

Relationship with Kelce

In another of his publications, LeBron indicated that he does not have a “horse in the race”, indicating that he had no preference between the Chiefs and the Eagles, however, the good relationship that the Lakers star has with travis kelcestar tight end for Kansas City, who he congratulated once they got the championship.”My brother CONGRATULATIONSJames wrote.

On January 29, when the Chiefs beat the cincinnati bengals to qualify for his third Super Bowl in 4 years, LeBron James also dedicated a message of support to the Kansas City element, “Happy for my friend Travis Kelce. He goes and gets another CHAMPION”LeBron posted.

Besides LeBron, 4 time NBA Most Valuable Player4-time Finals MVP, 4-time champion, and recently becoming the all-time leading scorer, music celebrities such as rapper Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Adele , Nick Jonas, and the Mexican actor who was one of the protagonists in the recent Marvel success, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta.