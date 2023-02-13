In the game of justice, the prosecution and defense of García Luna put their rest today and tomorrow.

The sudden adjustment to the calendar to demonstrate before the jury that Genaro García Luna is or is not the criminal who conspired to introduce more than 50 tons of cocaine For 18 years, this Monday and tomorrow will be the days in which it will be seen if the prosecution has something more than tongue swears against the former Mexican Secretary of Security.

Demonized there and lynched here, it is supposed that today one can shoot one silver bullet to recast it in prison or if, according to the testimonies of a handful of criminals (some apprehended by the defendant) the case ends in a drool tray.

With the word of 25 people, mostly confessed criminals, and not the “70” that the prosecution had announced; without showing supporting documents or incriminating recordings, the process will not take the eight weeks calculated by the Judge Brian M Cogan, but whoever heads the two offices of the public defender’s office seems to have taken it as a favorable sign for his cause:

“Surprise? No,” said the discreet lawyer succinctly. Cesar deCastro.

Of the witnesses for the prosecution, because they were hearsay witnesses, evidently lacking in soundness and ethical solvency, the judge dismissed six “cooperators”, the child pornographer and pedophile infiltrated by the prosecution and a prejudiced journalist who for ten years has assured that someone threatened her on behalf of García Luna.

For Cogan, these accounts stray too far from the prosecution, are irrelevant, would confuse a jury, create judgment within a trial, and are unduly prejudicial.

Initially, the prosecution said it had 1,135,199 pages to support the charges (208,173 were from financial or commercial records of 76 entities: 22 individuals and 54 companies); 4,900 recordings (including 500 hours with the inmate government informant); the former secretary’s computer, his telephone numbers, drugs, videos of cooperating witnesses, and photographs.

Until last week, however, no image of GGL with his alleged bribers or accomplices was shown; no videos receiving money or gifts, zero messages, zero emails, zero recordings of the former official’s communications with drug traffickers.

For this morning, a “significant” testimony is expected in particular (everything points to Reynaldo El Rey Zambada), the prosecution will present three of its own witnesses and perhaps García Luna will take the stand tomorrow, Tuesday, a probability that El País summarized well:

“In these types of cases, it is very rare for the defendants to speak in front of the jury because that opens the door for the prosecution to conduct cross-examination. Under this assumption, García Luna would have to face the questions and answer under oath, with the risk of being accused of perjury for lying to the court if the charges are finally proven.

According to statistics, more than 80 percent of federal prosecutions in the US are won by the government, but as of this morning, there remains more than a reasonable doubt…