Things are a little different with the Chiefs. The defense was particularly dominant, being the best in years and repeatedly pulling the team's head out of the loop in close games. The offense has its problems with its own pass receivers, so it wasn't nearly as dominant as in previous years. But with Patrick Mahomes they still have the best quarterback in the Liga and in the play-offs progress was visible. In particular, the connection with tight end Travis Kelce has really heated up again.