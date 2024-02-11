With summariesA great performance by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice against his old club West Ham United, goals from Sam Beukema and Teun Koopmeiners in Serie A and a surprising win by low-flying Sevilla over Atlético Madrid. FC Barcelona started the home match against Granada at 9 p.m. with Frenkie de Jong in the starting line-up. View all the highlights, standings and results from Sunday's European competitions below.