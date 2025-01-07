MSN could be back. This has been suggested by one of its members, Neymar, in an interview he gave to the cnn. For the Brazilian, playing alongside Leo Messi and Luis Suárez again would be “incredible”: “They are my friends, we still talk to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I am happy in Al-Hilal, I am happy in Saudi Arabia, but you never know. “Football is full of surprises.” His contract with the Arab team expires in June.

In this sense, the forward did not rule out the possibility of reuniting with the Argentine and the Uruguayan at Inter Miami, where the latter two play.

I am happy in Al-Hilal, I am happy in Saudi Arabia, but you never know. “Football is full of surprises.”

NeymarAl-Hilal player





It is worth remembering that the three formed one of the most lethal and scoring attacks in the history of Futbol Club Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. In the 2014-2015 season, they achieved a historic triplet with Luis Enrique on the bench. Neymar was the first of the three to leave the Barça club and joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian spent six seasons in the French team, with which he scored 118 goals but did not win the Champions League. Years later, from 2021 to 2023, he once again shared a dressing room with Messi in the Parisian entity. It was then that Ney landed in the Saudi Pro League after Al-Hilal paid 90 million euros for him.

Neymar has only played seven times for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG in a transfer worth around €90 million in 2023, with injuries keeping the Brazilian sidelined for long periods. His contract expires in June.

Regarding his arrival in Arabia, Neymar recalled in the interview that, when he left PSG, the transfer window was “closed” in the United States, so he did not have the opportunity to go to Miami together with Leo Messi. Furthermore, the 32-year-old striker maintains that the project that Al-Hilal offered him was “very good”: “It was the best option not only for me, but also for my family.”