Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet wants the Supreme Court to overturn a TJ-RJ decision

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, filed a request to the Federal Supreme Court on Friday (January 5, 2024) for the Court to return the ban on the apprehension of minors other than in cases of arrest on the beaches of Rio. information was confirmed by the PGR when Power360. The measure had been suspended in December 2023 by the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), which vetoed the prohibition of this type of seizure during Operation Summer.