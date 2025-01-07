Trump accuses judge in hush money trial of corruption and partiality
New York judge Juan Mechan announced on Friday that he would announce Trump’s sentence on January 10th. A jury found him guilty at the end of May of falsifying business documents before the 2016 election in connection with payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. For this he faced a prison sentence of up to four years. It was the first time that a former or sitting US president was convicted of a crime. Trump assumes the presidency on January 20th.
Merchan indicated that he would not be inclined to impose a prison sentence on the 78-year-old. A conviction without prison, fine or probation – called “unconditional discharge” – is “the most practical solution,” Merchan wrote. Trump could attend the meeting in person or virtually. Merchan rejected a defense request to dismiss the case entirely. Overturning the jury verdict would “immeasurably undermine the rule of law,” he wrote.
