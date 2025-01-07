A few days before the announcement of the sentence after his conviction in the so-called hush money trial, US President-elect Donald Trump accused the judge of partiality. On his short message service Truth Social He denied the core of the reasoning behind the verdict that he had falsified business documents. “It is a fabricated accusation by a corrupt judge who is merely acting on behalf of the Biden/Harris Department of Justice,” Trump wrote, referring to outgoing US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. “He constructed a case where there was none.” However, there is no evidence for Trump’s claims.

New York judge Juan Mechan announced on Friday that he would announce Trump’s sentence on January 10th. A jury found him guilty at the end of May of falsifying business documents before the 2016 election in connection with payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. For this he faced a prison sentence of up to four years. It was the first time that a former or sitting US president was convicted of a crime. Trump assumes the presidency on January 20th.

Merchan indicated that he would not be inclined to impose a prison sentence on the 78-year-old. A conviction without prison, fine or probation – called “unconditional discharge” – is “the most practical solution,” Merchan wrote. Trump could attend the meeting in person or virtually. Merchan rejected a defense request to dismiss the case entirely. Overturning the jury verdict would “immeasurably undermine the rule of law,” he wrote.