Tigres is one of the best-moving teams in the Liga MX transfer market. The group led by Miguel Herrera managed to incorporate Sebastián Córdova into its ranks after weeks of negotiation. The feline board of directors has made it clear: in this transfer window, the UANL squad will seek to rejuvenate and Mexicanize the squad. With this in mind, college students are still looking to get stronger.
With the same parameters with which Tigres hired Córdova, the team led by Miguel Herrera made official the arrival of Jesús Angulo, a central and lateral defender who was recently champion with the Guadalajara Atlas. The 23-year-old defender had a year round: he had an outstanding participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and was champion of the 2021 Grita Mexico.
Upon his arrival in Monterrey, the former Atlas and Santos Laguna player considered Tigres to be a great team and made clear his commitment to continue winning titles with the UANL team.
On the other hand, there are some elements of Tigres that could leave the team for the next semester. Carlos Salcedo, according to the most recent reports, is one of the players who could come out. The intention of the Mexican central defender is to return to European football. Reports indicate that he is close to Galatasaray and Trabzonspor of Turkey’s first division.
One of the craziest rumors in the winter market in Liga MX has been Diego Lainez’s return to Mexican soccer. Some media have echoed this version and have indicated that the promising footballer could return after the lack of minutes at Betis. According to this report, Tigres would be one of the teams most interested in adding Lainez to their squad. At the moment this is only a rumor and does not have much support.
If Diego Lainez leaves Betis this winter, he will surely go on loan to another Spanish soccer team or another European league.
