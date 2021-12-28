There is no doubt that Hideo kojima is one of the most creative minds in the industry. Time and again, the legendary Japanese developer has shown his talent and originality with each of his games, and the proof of this is that 23 years later, users discovered a curious detail of the first Metal Gear Solid that remained hidden all this time.

It happens that at the end of this game we will find ourselves in a chase, in which we must kill a few enemies while controlling Snake. Well, if you decide to change control to port 2 of the console, it will be possible to take control of these enemy soldiers.

This is something similar to what happens with the confrontation against Psycho Mantis, where this boss was able to read our save files, thus breaking the fourth wall.

Curiously, this would not be the first time that the speedrunning community has managed to discover some detail about MGS, since a few months ago they also revealed an interesting glitch That left everyone quite surprised.

Editor’s note: Well this just goes to show that Kojima really thought of absolutely everything when he developed the first Metal Gear. It would come as no surprise if, over time, more secrets emerge in some of his other games.

Via: PlatonicGuy