Newcastle (AFP)

Newcastle and the Dutch national football team suffered a morale blow, after it was confirmed that defender Sven Botman will be absent until the end of this year, due to an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 24-year-old was injured during the match that his team lost to Manchester City 0-2, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, causing Newcastle to lose its last hope of winning a title this season.

Also, Botman will miss the Dutch national team in the European Cup scheduled this summer in Germany.

Newcastle said in a statement: “Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after sustaining a foot injury against Manchester City.”

The statement continued, “The examination confirmed that he suffered a cruciate ligament injury, and he is expected to return in a period ranging between six and nine months. We wish you a full and speedy recovery, Sven.”

Newcastle ranked fourth in the English Premier League last season, reaching the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, but the team was eliminated from the group stage in the prestigious continental competition, while it currently occupies tenth place in the Premier League.

