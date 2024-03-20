Remedy Entertainment reported in its recent financial report that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake They were fully funded by Rockstar Games, and these are productions of a notable level, considering that the budget allocated is similar to that used for Alan Wake 2.
From a financial point of view, therefore, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake are substantially “insured” by the contribution of funds by Rockstar Games, which manages the rights to the series in collaboration with Remedy regarding this specific relaunch project.
“Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake also continue in production“, we read in the documents of the Finnish team, “the team has made considerable progress over the year. Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake will be large games with great potential, enabled by a development budget similar to that of Alan Wake 2”. Which should be between 65 and 80 million dollars, based on what emerged .
Still a long project, but apparently safe
Despite the great progress made, it seems that it will still take a considerable amount of time before we can see the games in a more complete form, considering that the production is now entering the heart of development.
It is probable that they will not show up yet this year, but at least there is a certain certainty in terms of the financial concreteness behind the project, which at this point seems to be fully financed and has received the definitive green light.
A few months ago we learned from Remedy that Quantum Break and Max Payne are not part of the universe connected to Alan Wake, apparently.
