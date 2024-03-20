Remedy Entertainment reported in its recent financial report that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake They were fully funded by Rockstar Games, and these are productions of a notable level, considering that the budget allocated is similar to that used for Alan Wake 2.

From a financial point of view, therefore, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake are substantially “insured” by the contribution of funds by Rockstar Games, which manages the rights to the series in collaboration with Remedy regarding this specific relaunch project.

“Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake also continue in production“, we read in the documents of the Finnish team, “the team has made considerable progress over the year. Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake will be large games with great potential, enabled by a development budget similar to that of Alan Wake 2”. Which should be between 65 and 80 million dollars, based on what emerged .