A baby born just an hour ago was found alive in a trash can in a gas station bathroom in Fullerton, Orange County, California. The facts refer to yesterday. Now the authorities are on the trail of the mother. The newborn had been placed in a bag and was found by a gas station employee, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The little boy was immediately taken to a nearby children’s hospital in the city of Orange. The Fullerton Police Department said he is in critical but stable condition. As mentioned, the mother is being sought, also through the use of images recorded by security cameras. “We are in the active phase of the investigation. We are working on every avenue we can to do everything we can to resolve this issue,” said Sergeant Ryan O’Neil of the Fullerton Police Department.

It is not known whether the child’s mother gave birth at the gas station. “Wherever you look at it, I think it’s a tragic event,” added Sgt. A pain for the little one that could have been avoided, given that “there are laws on the safety of newborns that allow parents, guardians or mothers to secure their child within 72 hours of birth without asking any questions. There are designated hospitals, but there are also firefighters.”

“The person must state that they would like to give the child away safely and will receive matching ID bracelets for the child in case they wish to take them back at a later date. The person who gives the child away will also receive an optional medical questionnaire” specifies the policeman.