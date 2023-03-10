A short time ago, a fragment of the podcast known as Horror Stories, only that it is not content that can be considered as something positive, less for the gamer community. And it is that in that video the presenters made fun of people who have video games as a hobby, so the complaints from this sector did not wait.

And now after becoming a trend, one of those responsible for the program issued her response to the comments, but it was not a response as such, but rather marked the intensity of some people who commented on the show. She affirms that indeed, people are boobs for having this type of taste, although she says it in a way that wants to be respectful.

Check the video:

Response to trolling received for calling the gamer community “boobs” 🤡🤡😂😂 pic.twitter.com/edIqub5O63 — Almanac – News from #Puebla (@AlmanaquePuebla) March 9, 2023

This kind of thing suggests that communities don’t like to be bothered in any way, but in the end many understand that it is the point of view of someone who may not be as familiar with this business. In the end, it will be a video that loses its relevance in a couple of months, to be replaced by another controversial situation.

Editor’s note: Wow, the video made noise, the truth is, I thought it was going to expire after two seconds, but it managed to reach the hearts of many people who like this entertainment. Of course, the supposed answer does not feel like some kind of apology, although its authors think so.