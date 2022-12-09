New Zealand | The baby of vaccine-critical parents was saved by heart surgery ordered by a judge

The help of the police was needed to transfer the New Zealand baby to surgery, reports The New Zealand Herald. According to the parents, the child should not have been given blood or blood products from donors who received the coronavirus vaccine.

Anti-vaccine the New Zealand baby boy who was at the center of the debate has had successful open-heart surgery on Friday at the Auckland City Hospital, they say British newspaper The Guardian and The New Zealand Herald.

Doctors say the operation was vital for the six-month-old baby, whose name has only been released, suffering from pulmonary artery valve stenosis Baby W. The baby is said to be doing well after the surgery.

On Wednesday, a New Zealand court ordered the child’s custody to be temporarily taken away from the baby’s parents, after the parents had made demands considered impossible as a condition for the surgery.

According to the parents, the child should not be given blood or blood products that come from donors who have received the coronavirus vaccine. The parents were afraid that the blood of the vaccinated would be a danger to the baby’s health.

of The New Zealand Herald by the help of the police was needed to move the baby to surgery. The baby’s father had called the policemen who assisted the doctors criminals.

A few dozen opponents of coronavirus vaccines and parents’ supporters gathered for a demonstration outside the Starship hospital that performed the surgery. The hospital said that it has had to strengthen its security measures due to the feelings caused by the incident.

Health authorities according to the baby, it was not in the best interest of the baby to look for donors who had not been vaccinated against the covid-19 disease.

Given on Wednesday according to the court decision Baby W has parents who love him and want the best for him. The parents had also expressed that the baby needed surgery, albeit on their own terms.

According to Wednesday’s decision, the parents will have the right to make decisions about the baby in all matters other than surgery.

On Thursday morning, the parents had announced that they did not intend to challenge the court’s decision. Later in the day, the same judge Ian Gault however, had to give a new decision when the parents had begun to object to the pre-surgery procedures: blood test, lung X-ray and anesthesia evaluation.

“If you touch our child, we will file criminal charges against you,” the parents had told the judge according to Thursday’s final text.

Of the judge it seemed obvious that the parents no longer agreed to the operation. The parents had consulted two American doctors about the matter, who, according to the email sent by the lawyer, said they were ready to consult about the baby’s situation via video connection.

The American doctors had concluded via the zoom connection that the baby’s situation is not life-threatening and that the surgery should be postponed for a week.

According to judge Ian Gray, Baby W should be operated on as soon as possible. He said doctors can carry out the operation, as was the case on Friday.